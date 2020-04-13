Lomiko To Raise $ 500,000

Lomiko Seeks Operational Capital

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Vancouver, British-Columbia) April 13, 2020 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (“Lomiko” or the “Company”). As a result of current market conditions, the Company is making an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for a waiver to a private placement price. The proposed pricing of the private placement is made in reliance on the temporary relief measures established by the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 7, 2014. The Company anticipates to issue 25,000,000 units at a price of $0.02 for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one warrant. Each whole warrant will permit the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for one year from closing.

The Company may pay commissions of up to 10% to eligible parties in connection with this financing, payable in cash and/or warrants.

The use of proceeds shall be outstanding payables owed on property expenditures ($120,000); regulatory fees ($3,450); legal ($38,000); management fees ($100,000); account/audit ($100,000); transfer agent fees ($20,000); promotion and travel ($25,000); 2020 annual meeting payables ($42,500); and working capital/commission on financing ($51,050).

All securities issued under this private placement, and the shares that may be issuable on the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four-months and one day from issuance. The closing of the private placement, the issuance of the securities and the finder’s fee are subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

