Coral Tree Café Teaming Up With Breadbar LA To Help Feed First Responders Through “Donate A Meal” Program

Coral Tree Café is offering patrons an opportunity to donate a meal to first responders during this difficult time, & has completed nearly 400 meal donations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Hospitality Group, the team who brought you Coral Tree Café and Baltaire Restaurant, has certainly had a busy past couple of months. In March, the team celebrated their 5th anniversary to the acclaimed steakhouse in Brentwood, Baltaire. Finding ourselves in a new world of uncertainty with the threats of COVID-19 looming, the team has decided to use their powers to serve their community through donating meals to first responders, as they deal with overworked hours and being understaffed. With the help of the Brentwood Community Council, Ella’s Meal Bridge, the Pacific Palisades Community, BreadBar LA, and the support of their incredible patrons in Brentwood & Encino, Coral Tree Café began their “Donate a Meal” Program to make these donations possible.

Through this program, Coral Tree Café bridges the gap between individuals looking to give back by coordinating incoming donations, and then fulfilling & delivering these donations to various first responder groups in need. Coral Tree Café has already collected nearly 400 meal donations for the following hospitals: Saint John's Santa Monica ER, Veteran's Homeless COVID Shelter + VA Hospital staff, UCLA Santa Monica ER and Cedars-Sinai Hospital. They are working on compiling more donations to benefit LAFD, LAPD, and other hospitals or medical centers in need of meals.

“The positive response we have received to this program has been overwhelming and heartwarming to say the least," says Director of Marketing Amber Jamal Eckerlund. "Many of us feel helpless in our current situation, so it’s been a blessing to be able to offer the community a way to nourish and thank frontline workers who are putting their lives on the line in order to keep our families safe."

The team at Coral Tree Café has a message to people and want you to know ways in which you can donate. Find out information about their “Donate A Meal” Program and how to donate below.

A Message from Coral Tree Café:

We are teaming up with our community, Ella’s Meal Bridge and BreadBar to deliver boxed lunches each week to first responders who have requested meals, including our local hospitals, fire department & police stations. If you have the capability & would like to donate 10 boxed meals or more, please contact us at brentwood@coraltreecafe.com, call Amber at 714-280-2642, or visit http://coraltreecafe.com/donate-a-meal-program/ and submit the following details:

Your Name:

Your E-mail Address:

Your Phone Number (Indicate if e-mail is preferred):

How many meals you would like to donate (Each meal is $15 + tax):

Message you would like to include with your donation, or anonymous?

Once we receive your request, we will call or e-mail confirm and collect payment details. Thank you in advance for your tremendous support and generosity in helping us give back to those who are fighting to keep us safe.

Our current donations in progress (Updated as of 4/13/20):

Saint John’s Hospital Santa Monica on 4/3/20: 55 Meals

Homeless Veteran’s Covid Isolation + VA Hospital Staff on 4/6/20: 32 Meals

UCLA Santa Monica ER on 4/7/20: 54 Meals

Cedars-Sinai Hospital on 4/8/20: 42 Meals

Saint John’s Hospital Santa Monica on 4/10/20: 110 Meals

UCLA Santa Monica ER on 4/14/20: 26 Meals

Saint John’s Santa Monica ER on 4/19/20: 55 Meals

& more to come!

In addition, if you know of a hospital or other first responder group who is in need of food, please send us their contact information at the e-mail address above!

A special thank you to BreadBar LA for helping us make this program possible through your generous donations of freshly baked artisan bread!

Donate Here:

brentwood@coraltreecafe.com

Or call Amber at 714-280-2642

http://coraltreecafe.com/donate-a-meal/



