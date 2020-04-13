The Alliance Center hosts virtual Earth Week

The Alliance Center is leading a coalition of partners to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day during social distancing.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver - The Alliance Center, Earth Day Network and a coalition of partners invite you to a week of online celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. We’re calling it Denver Earth Week 2020: Inside Edition! Every day from April 18 to 24, we will provide a variety of civic and climate actions that you can participate in online. There will be a theme for each day, such as biodiversity, arts and culture, waste diversion and more, so check out the website each day to find something new. To learn more and get involved, visit thealliancecenter.org/earthweek.

One of the most exciting parts of this digital transition includes launching our brand-new Climate Bridges podcast! This series of interviews between emerging climate leaders and veteran climate activists will explore different aspects of climate action and civic engagement. The conversations will range from food security to the economy, from what we each can do in our own backyards to our global impact as citizens of this earth. Each podcast will end with a call to action – tangible steps you can take to make an impact in your everyday life. The first episode of the podcast will premiere on Earth Day, April 22 and features Denis Hayes, the organizer of the first Earth Day, and Liliana Flanigan, a high school senior and youth climate leader from Grand Junction, Colorado. Our goal is to create an intergenerational bridge – to encourage conversations between leaders of all ages and to learn how civic and climate action can translate to real results.

“Just because we can’t physically be together on Earth Day doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate our planet and all the work that is being done, across the world, to protect it,” Dr. Ashley Lovell, chief impact officer at The Alliance Center said.

Visit the Earth Week webpage to join in the celebration, and share how you’re celebrating Earth Week with #DenverEarthWeek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Earth Week is sponsored by KBCO 97.3 FM, KGNU Community Radio and Oatley.

About The Alliance Center

The Alliance Center is a multi-faceted nonprofit with an event and collaborative working space in the heart of lower downtown Denver. The Alliance Center unites and empowers agents of change to create and scale solutions. The Alliance Center serves as a model for innovative green building practices, collaborative working techniques and engaging educational programming—all designed to scale up the sustainability movement. For more information, visit thealliancecenter.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Moira Wiedenman The Alliance Center 4023058579 mwiedenman@gmail.com



