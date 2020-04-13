Terrafina Announces That the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Holders of the Certificates Identified With Ticker Symbol "TERRA 13" Originally Scheduled for April 15, 2020 Have Been Postponed

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrafina (”TERRA”) (BMV: TERRA13), a leading Mexican industrial real estate investment trust (“FIBRA”), externally advised by PGIM Real Estate and dedicated to the acquisition, development, leasing and management of industrial real estate properties in Mexico, announced today that:



In light of the emergency situation in Mexico related to COVID-19, and the social distancing measures dictated by the Mexican Government, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) issued a resolution to grant temporary administrative easing measures to issuers in the Mexican market. Among other matters, the CNBV extended the deadline for the submission of annual financial information to July 8, 2020. Therefore, Terrafina has made the decision to postpone until further notice the annual ordinary and extraordinary Holders meetings, originally scheduled for April 15, 2020, as published on Emisnet and in the El Financiero newspaper on March 25, 2020.

As soon as we have more visibility on new dates for the meetings, we will issue a new meetings announcement.

Contacts:

Francisco Martinez

Investor Relations Officer

Tel: +52 (55) 5279-8107

E-mail: francisco.martinez@terrafina.mx

Ana Maria Ybarra

Miranda IR

Tel: +52 (55) 3660-4037

E-mail: ana.ybarra@miranda-ir.com

About Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly-qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate.

Terrafina owns 300 real estate properties, including 289 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 42.3 million square feet and 11 land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio. Terrafina’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and an effective management and corporate governance structure. For more information, please visit www.terrafina.mx.

About PGIM Real Estate

As one of the largest real estate managers in the world with $179.2 billion in gross assets under management and administration¹, PGIM Real Estate strives to deliver exceptional outcomes for investors and borrowers through a range of real estate equity and debt solutions across the risk-return spectrum. PGIM Real Estate is a business of PGIM, the $1.3 trillion global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

PGIM Real Estate’s rigorous risk management, seamless execution, and extensive industry insights are backed by a 50-year legacy of investing in commercial real estate, a 140-year history of real estate financing², and the deep local expertise of professionals in 31 cities globally. Through its investment, financing, asset management, and talent management approach, PGIM Real Estate engages in practices that ignite positive environmental and social impact, while pursuing activities that strengthen communities around the world. For more information visit www.pgimrealestate.com.

¹ As of December 31, 2019. Includes US$37.1 billion in AUA.

² Includes legacy lending through PGIM’s parent company, PFI.

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world¹ with more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. With offices in 16 countries, PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit www.pgim.com.

Prudential’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom.

¹ As ranked in Pensions & Investments’ Top Money Managers list, 27 May 2019; based on PFI total worldwide institutional assets under management as of 31 Dec. 2018. Assets under management (AUM) are based on company estimates and are subject to change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements that may imply risks and uncertainties. Terms such as "estimate", "project", "plan", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", and other similar expressions could be construed as previsions or estimates. Terrafina warns readers that declarations and estimates mentioned in this document, or realized by Terrafina’s management imply risks and uncertainties that could change in function of various factors that are out of Terrafina’s control. Future expectations reflect Terrafina’s judgment at the date of this document. Terrafina reserves the right or obligation to update the information contained in this document or derived from this document. Past or present performance is not an indicator to anticipate future performance.



