Foot and Ankle Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Rosemont, Ill., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it may be difficult to determine if your foot or ankle condition requires immediate attention. Follow these tips from foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to take charge of your foot health, prevent injuries and stay active during this challenging time.

“Most foot and ankle surgical procedures will not occur during the current healthcare crisis in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but let’s not forget your orthopaedic surgeon is still available,” said foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Jeffrey S. Feinblatt, MD, from Regenerative Orthopedic Center (ROC) in Portland, Oregon.

Your foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon likely set up telemedicine or limited office hours to ensure continuity of care and answer specific question regarding your condition. Although there is no substitute to consultation, Dr. Feinblatt offers these tips to manage foot and ankle conditions non-operatively during this time:

To limit the amount of force put on your foot or ankle, use offloading devices such as a controlled ankle motion (CAM) boot, a cane, crutches, or a walker

Manage pain with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), topical pain creams, and Tylenol

Wear shoes that fit properly and keep your feet flexible to prevent injuries

Remain as active as possible to maintain strength and avoid weight gain

“Staying active may seem like a challenge in states with shelter-in-place orders, but keep in mind there are many online exercise classes that involve stretching, bodyweight lifting, yoga, and other simple exercises that can be done at home,” says Dr. Feinblatt. “Depending on your foot or ankle condition, this may not be feasible, but try to keep your uninjured muscles and joints moving.”

