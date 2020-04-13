Acme United Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the First Quarter of 2020 on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.



A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 866-288-0540 . International callers may dial 323-994-2131. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®,Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

pdriscoll@acmeunited.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.