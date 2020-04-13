Associa Northern California Names Sandra Long as New Vice President

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California announces the recent hiring of Sandra Long, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, as the branch’s new vice president.

Ms. Long joins Associa with more than 20 years of property management experience. She has served in a variety of capacities, including community manager, director of operations, and vice president, and worked for a non-profit company that provided affordable housing. She specializes in managing communities under threat of financial, physical, legal, and political challenges.

“Sandra has a tremendous passion for partnering with board of directors, homeowners, and service providers to establish realistic goals for the short- and long-term benefit of those communities,” stated Kelly Zibell, PMP®, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “Her unwavering focus on training the next generation of community managers and support teams will be a huge asset to our branch. She provides an intuitive, unflappable, professional approach to management with a results-based outcome. We are excited to see where her leadership takes us this year.”

Ms. Long earned the Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®) designation through California Association of Community Managers (CACM) in 2006, Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation in 2007, Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation in 2009, and the designation of Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) in 2012.



Ms. Long is a current member and an active volunteer with the Bay Area Central Chapter of Community Associations Institute (CAI), California Association of Community Managers (CACM), and Educational Community for Homeowners (ECHO). She has been serving on the ECHO board of directors since 2018.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



