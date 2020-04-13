Woodward Announces Robert F. Weber, Jr. will Resume the Role of Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today announced that Robert (“Bob”) F. Weber, Jr., will resume the role of Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer, effective April 13, 2020, in response to the ongoing global economic challenges and uncertainties attributable to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the resulting impact on the broader macroeconomic environment and its business. Concurrently, Jonathan (“Jack”) W. Thayer, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, will depart the Company.



Thomas A. Gendron, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Last week, we communicated a number of immediate actions we were taking to address the economic challenges that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of our continuing efforts to navigate this unprecedented uncertainty, we made the strategic decision to shift Bob, a seasoned veteran of the Company, back into the critical role of Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer. His significant institutional knowledge of our business and end markets, coupled with his industry expertise and leadership, will prove critical as we navigate this difficult operating environment.”

Mr. Gendron concluded, “We want to thank Jack for his leadership and contributions, as a board member and for the last year and a half as an officer of the Company. He has been a strong asset to Woodward, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Weber has 15 years of service with Woodward and over 40 years of industry experience. He served as Chief Financial Officer from August 2005 until September 2019 and as Vice Chairman since October 2011. Mr. Weber previously announced his intention to retire in 2020, but in January 2020, the Company announced that he had postponed his retirement indefinitely, and he remained with the Company as Vice Chairman.

