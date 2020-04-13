Organogenesis Announces Virtual Education Events for April

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced it will support a series of virtual education events geared toward clinicians and other wound care and surgical stakeholders during the month of April.



The virtual events will feature leading clinical experts and are designed to offer relevant, engaging and accessible educational content to clinicians and administrators in the advanced wound care and surgical markets during the current national health emergency.

“One way we can support our customers and other clinicians during this unprecedented time is to continue providing meaningful educational opportunities in virtual formats,” said Marcus Girolamo, Vice President of Marketing at Organogenesis. “Healthcare professionals are eager to continue connecting with and learning from one another, and we remain committed to supporting this vital dialogue throughout the COVID-19 emergency.”

The Company will support the following virtual learning opportunities during the month of April.

Webinar – “The Use of an Amniotic Suspension Allograft for the Treatment of Symptomatic Knee Osteoarthritis”

On-Demand Webinar available on SportsMedinnovate .com. This physician education webinar, led by Andreas Gomoll, MD, and hosted by Organogenesis in partnership with SportsMed Innovate, reviewed the 3- and 6-month clinical trial data regarding the use of ReNu® for the symptomatic treatment of knee osteoarthritis. For more information and to view the recorded webinar, visit the SportsMed Innovate website by clicking here .

Webinar – “PuraForce™ Tendon Reinforcement Matrix and NuShield® Sterilized, Dehydrated Placental Allograft for Foot and Ankle Tendon Repair”

April 23, 4 p.m. ET

This physician education webinar, led by James Cottom, DPM, FACFAS, and hosted by Organogenesis in partnership with FOOTInnovate, will review clinical use and outcomes of PuraForce™ and NuShield® in tendon repair applications and highlight their potential to improve foot and ankle surgical outcomes. For more information and to register, click here .

Webinar – “Management of Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers”

April 28, 1 p.m. ET

Part of the WoundSource Practice Accelerator series on Diabetic Foot Ulcers , sponsored by Organogenesis and Dermagraft® for the month of April. This webinar, led by Windy Cole , DPM, Director of Wound Care Research at Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, will review the latest strategies to properly manage diabetic foot ulcers and related infections. For more information and to register, click here .

White Paper – “Diabetic Foot Ulcers: A Guide to Accepted Standard of Care for DFU”

Also part of the WoundSource Practice Accelerator series, this white paper will review the latest accepted standard of care for diabetic foot ulcers, including offloading options, wound bed preparation, glycemic control, debridement, patient education, and other important steps for DFU management. To download the white paper, click here .

Webinar – “NuCel® Amniotic Suspension Allograft for Lumbar Spine Fusion”

April 29, 4 p.m. ET

Sponsored by Organogenesis, this physician education webinar, led by Steven Schopler, MD, will review clinical use and outcomes of NuCel for lumbar spine fusion procedures. For more information and to register, click here .

ReNu®, NuShield®, PuraForce™, NuCel® and Dermagraft® are products of Organogenesis.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

