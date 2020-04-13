Occidental to Announce First Quarter Results Tuesday, May 5, 2020; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, May 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central.



The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors . Participants may pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10142083 .

First quarter 2020 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. We are the leading producer and largest acreage holder in the Permian Basin. Occidental is advancing a lower-carbon future with our subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, which promotes innovative technologies that drive cost efficiencies and economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Occidental’s midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance for our oil and gas segment, while maximizing the value of our products. OxyChem, our chemical subsidiary, is among the top three U.S. producers for the principal products it manufactures and markets. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on our website at oxy.com .

Contacts

Media:

Melissa E. Schoeb

713-366-5615

melissa_schoeb@oxy.com



or



Investors:

Jeff Alvarez

713-215-7864

jeff_alvarez@oxy.com

On the web: oxy.com



