Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Coronavirus Reported Cases in Ethiopia

New Cases - 3

Active Cases -  55

Critical - 0

New Recovered -  4

Total Recovered - 14 

New Deaths - 0 

Total Deaths - 3

Total Cases - 74

Notice - Two cases have been transferred to their country 

