Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Coronavirus Reported Cases in Ethiopia
New Cases - 3
Active Cases - 55
Critical - 0
New Recovered - 4
Total Recovered - 14
New Deaths - 0
Total Deaths - 3
Total Cases - 74
Notice - Two cases have been transferred to their countryDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.