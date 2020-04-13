Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Coronavirus Reported Cases in Ethiopia

New Cases - 3

Active Cases - 55

Critical - 0

New Recovered - 4

Total Recovered - 14

New Deaths - 0

Total Deaths - 3

Total Cases - 74

Notice - Two cases have been transferred to their country



