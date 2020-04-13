Coronavirus - South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the decision of the FOSAD members to contribute to the Solidarity Fund to assist in the Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the decision of the Forum of South Africa's Directors-General (FOSAD) members to contribute to the Solidarity Fund.

FOSAD members met on Sunday, 12 April 2020 where a decision was made to support the call by National Coronavirus Command Council for members of political leadership and executive layer of the Public Service, to make contributions to the Solidarity Fund.

FOSAD has thus made a call for all public servants in national and provincial departments including those in public entities to donate to the Fund in an effort to support South Africans whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic and care for those in hospital or medical care. Directors-General directed on amounts for donations by the Senior Management Service (Directors-General/ HODs, Deputy Directors-General, Chief Directors and Directors).

This applies to all other officials remunerated at these levels including Advisors, political office staff etc.

FOSAD appealed to the Public Servants to dig deeper in their pockets in support of this noble cause.

The Department of Public Service and Administration was tasked to further work on details taking into account the relevant legal environment and a circular with details will be sent to all Departments in due course.

"We welcome this patriotic contribution by FOSAD members, who voluntarily made this decision. Every effort made to alleviate the devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, is highly appreciated. These Public Servants continue to demonstrate their commitment to the Batho Pele Value Statement: We Belong (to our people), We Care (about our people), We Serve (our people)," said President Ramaphosa.

Issued by: The Presidency



