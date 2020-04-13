Chief Chicago Limo Is Taking Extra Precautions During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Chief Chicago Limo

Chef Chicago Limo is strictly enforcing extra measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus while still being open for business.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 10,000+ dead of the Coronavirus, USA and its economy are on the edge of collapse. Businesses are struggling to survive. And so as the Chicago limousine services companies. Chief Chicago Limo is doing its best to protect the health of its clients and survive through the crisis. With travel bans, stay-at-home advisories, Airport traffic down with 90%, the ground transportation industry is hit really hard.

Known for its great service and attention to clients, Chef Chicago Limo is strictly enforcing extra measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus while still being open for business.

Chief Chicago Limo's chauffeurs are instructed as per the CDC’s guidelines http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and-home-guidance.pdf to: clean your hands often, avoid close contact, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect. Handshaking is forbidden, windows must be opened a little to increase ventilation, no cash payments are being accepted, restrict communication with clients, snacks and gums will not be available.

Currently, vehicles are cleaned twice after every ride to ensure next clients will not be exposed to germs. 20 minutes after the first disinfection, the most frequently touched surfaces of the limos are wiped again- handles, seat belts, seats, A/C and other control buttons, etc. By doing this, droplets from the nose or saliva from cough or sneezes do not have a chance to survive long enough to infect the next client. Such intense cleaning takes time, and that is why Chief Chicago Limo schedules all rides with 2-3 hours gaps.

Sanitizers are available and clients must use them BEFORE they get inside the vehicle. Securing the health of everyone is a complex process and the Chicago limo company expects its clients to comply with the new policies and procedures.

