Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $1,016,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $1,121,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of $105,000, or 9.4%. This decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and the increase in general and administrative expenses, offset by the decrease in interest expense due to lower LIBOR rates.

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were approximately $1,711,000 compared to approximately $1,788,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of $77,000, or 4.3%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest rates and origination points charged on loans due to market conditions and intense competition from other lenders. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, approximately $1,474,000 of our revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, compared to approximately $1,503,000 for the same period in 2019, and approximately $237,000 and $285,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and, generally, accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of March 31, 2020, total shareholders' equity was approximately $32,832,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “In this challenging time, we believe we had a decent quarter. I always believe that our portfolio will prevail in a recession but given the level of uncertainty in the markets due to COVID-19, we may have to be prepared to deal with issues we have never experienced before. The good news is that we have less competition now, we are paying the dividend on time, we have announced a stock buyback plan and we increased our line of credit to $32,500,000 as well as extended it until February 2023. I wish you all good health.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the web site: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss the belief that our portfolio will prevail in a recession, that we may have to be prepared to deal with issues we have never experienced before and the potential repurchase of our shares, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive and (ix) if the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2020

(unaudited) December 31, 2019

(audited)

Assets Loans receivable $ 56,814,069 $ 53,485,014 Interest receivable on loans 716,918 675,996 Cash

212,562 118,407 Other assets 73,542 53,218 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 76,385 87,754 Deferred financing costs 44,135 22,637 Total assets $ 57,937,611 $ 54,443,026





Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Line of credit $ 18,860,213 $ 15,232,993 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $453,642 and $472,413) 5,546,358 5,527,587 Deferred origination fees 454,488 322,119 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 165,286 151,823 Operating lease liability 79,396 91,025 Other liabilities --- 15,000 Dividends payable --- 1,159,061 Total liabilities 25,105,741 22,499,608 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,882,058

issued; 9,632,235 and 9,658,844 outstanding, respectively 9,882 9,882 Additional paid-in capital 33,147,298 33,144,032 Treasury stock, at cost – 249,823 and 223,214 shares (750,724 ) (619,688 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 425,414 (590,808 ) Total stockholders’ equity 32,831,870 31,943,418 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 57,937,611 $ 54,443,026





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest income from loans $ 1,473,544 $ 1,503,085 Origination fees 237,442 284,974 Total revenue 1,710,986 1,788,059 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 352,442 378,882 Referral fees 542 2,083 General and administrative expenses 344,780 288,737 Total operating costs and expenses 697,764 669,702 Income from operations 1,013,222 1,118,357 Other income 3,000 3,000 Net income $ 1,016,222 $ 1,121,357 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.12 --Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: --Basic 9,652,539 9,655,781 --Diluted 9,652,753 9,658,160





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Treasury Stock (Accumulated

Deficit)

Retained

Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,144,032 223,214 $ (619,688 ) $ (590,808 ) $ 31,943,418 Non cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Purchase of treasury shares 26,609 (131,036 ) (131,036 ) Net income 1,016,222 1,016,222 Balance, March 31, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,147,298 249,823 $ (750,724 ) $ 425,414 $ 32,831,870





FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Treasury Stock (Accumulated

Deficit)

Retained

Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2019 9,874,191 $ 9,874 $ 33,110,536 218,214 $ (590,234 ) $ (448,801 ) $ 32,081,375 Exercise of stock options 7,000 7 20,433 20,440 Non cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Purchase of treasury shares 1,000 (5,644 ) (5,644 ) Net income 1,121,357 1,121,357 Balance, March 31, 2019 9,881,191 $ 9,881 $ 33,134,235 219,214 $ (595,878 ) $ 672,556 $ 33,220,794





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31,

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,016,222 $ 1,121,357 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 24,375 23,622 Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability (261 ) --- Depreciation 283 431 Non cash compensation expense 3,266 3,266 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest receivable on loans (40,922 ) 14,355 Other assets (19,683 ) (14,659 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,463 (40,238 ) Deferred origination fees 132,369 17,406 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,129,112 1,125,540 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short term loans (16,082,435 ) (13,325,965 ) Collections received from loans 12,753,380 13,368,898 Release of loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable (15,000 ) --- Purchase of fixed assets (923 ) --- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,344,978 ) 42,933 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit, net 3,627,220 (204,986 ) Dividend paid (1,159,061 ) (1,158,717 ) Purchase of treasury shares (131,036 ) (5,645 ) Deferred financing costs incurred (27,102 ) --- Proceeds from exercise of stock options --- 20,440 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,310,021 (1,348,908 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 94,155 (180,435 ) Cash, beginning of period 118,407 355,057 Cash, end of period $ 212,562 $ 174,622 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid during the period $ 328,871 $ 370,621 Operating leases paid during the period $ 13,604 $ 12,425 Supplemental Information – Noncash Information Establishment of right-of-use asset and operating lease liability --- 135,270





Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO Vanessa Kao, CFO (516) 444-3400



