Coronavirus - Uganda: Three patients recover from COVID-19

Three (3) patients have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative twice for COVID-19 after 14 days of treatment. They have been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital, today. This brings the total number of recoveries to 7 in Uganda.



