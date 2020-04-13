Bake Artisanal Sandwich Rolls at Home

With the Emile Henry Crown Baker

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emile Henry Crown Bread Baker creates eight “boulangerie-worthy” rolls. It bakes a ring of rolls with rich, golden crusts and chewy, airy interiors. Each roll makes a substantial sandwich.

The Crown Bread Baker is a specially engineered, refractory ceramic, covered baker. The magic offered by this baking dish is in how it captures humidity. This baking dish creates the ideal environment for baking dough, transforming regular ovens into bread ovens. Cooks no longer need to add steam to a hot oven to get a good crust on their rolls because the lid and ceramic walls trap the humidity released from the baking dough resulting in the crackling exterior on the rolls. The dish makes baking homemade rolls easy.

The 12-inch round baking dish features 8 cavities designed to each hold 3.5ounce balls of bread dough. The baker features imbedded handles on the lid and a natural glaze on the base for easy release of the rolls. An ample dusting of flour before adding the dough is all that is needed. The baker regularly retails for $130 and is on sale now for $99.

The Crown Bread Baker, like all Emile Henry products, is made from Burgundy clay. Burgundy clay provides gentle, even heat to coax out the natural flavors of food. Emile Henry bakeware is also highly resistant to thermal shock and can be moved from the refrigerator or freezer and placed in a hot oven.

Specialists in culinary ceramic for more than 170 years, Emile Henry creates accessories stamped by its unique savoir-faire. Inspired by its history and desires, the family-run company continues to use its passion for authentic, homemade cooking prepared with love and shared with pleasure. Like all Emile Henry products, the baker is made of all-natural materials and is backed by a ten-year warranty, which is not offered by any other ceramic manufacturers.

Carefully shaped, each piece is signed by the artisan who makes it. The bakeware is then meticulously checked by the person who packs it, adding a label with their name for traceability and as a guarantee of quality. Emile Henry is located in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

Attachments

Susan Jardina Emile Henry 9178250466 susan@jardinacommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.