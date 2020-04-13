Apostle Courage Igene to Launch New Book, “12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy”

“12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy” will be officially launched during the Gathering of the Eagles Conference in May, says Courage Igene

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apostle Courage Igene, the founder of All Nations Church, is excited to announce the launch of his new book, “12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy.”Courage Igene is the founder and president of All Nations Church and the founder of Joshua Generation Ministries. Courage is also a renowned published author and mentor.“12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy” will officially be launched in mid-May during the International Gathering of Eagles Conference 2020, which Courage Igene is hosting.“This book successfully shows how an enemy is not just a wall but a door to your next level,” says Courage Igene.“What is meant for your evil can be turned around for your good.”Some of the points shared include: an enemy makes you careful; an enemy makes you attentive to detail; and an enemy forces your true friends to reveal themselves.For more information, please visit http://courageigene.com/ About Apostle Courage IgeneApostle Courage Igene is the president and founder of the All Nations Church where he dedicates his time and energy to helping people grow and find their love of both faith and God. Born in Nigeria, Apostle Courage Igene has lived his adult life in the United States. While not working at the All Nations Church, he has written multiple books which relate to his passion for faith.



