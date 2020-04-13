Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update
674 samples tested
11 new positive cases (All Kenyan)
208 total positive cases
15 new recoveries
Total discharged and recovered stands at 40
1 fatality today
Total fatalities stand at 9Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
