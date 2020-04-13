Coronavirus - Kenya up-scales level of preparedness and response to contain the spread Coronavirus

CS Mutahi; We have up-scaled our level of preparedness & response to contain the spread of this virus.

Bought Kshs.140M PPE’s

Tested 8,123 samples

Mobilized 500 ventilators for critical care

Manufactured & distributed millions of litres of sanitizer;



