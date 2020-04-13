Coronavirus - Kenya: Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kenya
Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
1. Mandera- 4
2. Mombasa- 3
3. Nairobi- 2
4. Nakuru- 1
5. Machakos- 1
Four have a history of travel from UAE. Six are males and five are females of ages between 1 year-42 years.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.