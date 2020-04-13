VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Know Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments are on the Way
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Know Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments are on the Wayemphasizes on its website that there is no sign-up requirement to receive a payment. Shortly after President Donald J. Trump signed the coronavirus stimulus package into law, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert with the following tips asking Floridians to NEVER:
- Respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;
- Provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;
- Trust Caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS—as spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and
- Make any advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other types of COVID-19 fraud, should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM orMyFloridaLegal.com.
