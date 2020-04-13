Managing Days Payable Outstanding to Optimize Working Capital: PRGX Hosts Webinar on Working Capital Best Practices

PRGX’s VP of Analytics & Strategy outlines steps businesses can take to free up capital, manage suppliers and better understand supplier payment trends

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced its webinar, “Working Capital: Three Strategies to Free Up Cash and Manage Suppliers,” is now available.



Hosted by Jin Ro, PRGX Vice President of Analytics & Strategy, the webinar addresses:

Three common scenarios to optimize company’s cashflow opportunities;





How to accurately and consistently measure your vendor payment performance; and





Benchmarking & modeling best practices.

The webinar also offers procurement and finance professionals strategies to actively manage supplier relations and implement beneficial working capital plans.

“Too often, organizations fall into a routine of paying suppliers without actively managing or even measuring when and how those payments are made,” said Ro. “Our recent webinar is designed to help finance professionals identify gaps and opportunities in their vendor payment performance and illustrate the valuable working capital being left on the table.”

The webinar, which was hosted on March 18, is available at https://www.prgx.com/resources/working-capital-three-strategies-to-free-up-cash-and-manage-suppliers/

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

