Eastman donates material to Purdue for protective lenses, face shields

/EIN News/ -- KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the world’s collective effort to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Eastman is donating materials to produce protective lenses and face shields for medical personnel.



Eastman donated 600 square feet of material to Purdue University. More than 40 volunteer faculty and staff members are using the school’s laser cutting system to produce up to 3,000 lenses and 4,000 face shields. The protective equipment will be distributed to hospitals across Indiana.

“I’m proud of the speed at which the Eastman team was able to get material to the teams at Purdue,” said Brendan Boyd, Vice President, Specialty Plastics & Fibers Technology said. “The need for more protective equipment is urgent. We value these innovative partnerships that can meet a significant community need quickly and effectively.”

Personal protective equipment (PPE) plays an essential role in protecting medical personnel and others on the front lines battling the epidemic. Safety glasses and face shields protect people from droplets produced by coughing and sneezing and can help prevent workers from touching their faces.

Purdue’s Bechtel Innovation Design Center is using a pilot-scale manufacturing facility to make protective glasses and face shields. “Under guidance from medical professionals, we have redesigned and manufactured complex fittings for ventilators and are actively producing laser cut, waterjet cut, and 3D-printed parts for face shields and safety glasses,” said David McMillan, assistant director of the center.

In addition to the Purdue donation, Eastman employees around the globe are serving an essential role in the response to COVID-19. Eastman has donated material to organizations in Tennessee , Virginia, and Brazil for the production of face shields. In Europe, the company has donated resins to customers that are making hand sanitizer instead of cosmetics.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. Learn more at www.eastman.com

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked the No. 6 Most Innovative University in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, Purdue delivers world-changing research and out-of-this-world discovery. Committed to hands-on and online, real-world learning, Purdue offers a transformative education to all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap at purdue.edu.

Photos and video for this story are available for download here.





Media contacts: Brad Belote Eastman Chemical Company Corporate Communications +1 423-229-8801 / jbelote@eastman.com Steve Tally Purdue News Service +1 765-494-9808 / steve@purdue.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.