CRN® Recognizes HYCU® on 2020 Storage 100 List

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU®, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU, Inc. to its first ever 2020 Storage 100 list. This new list, selected by a panel of respected CRN® editors, acknowledges leading storage vendors who provide transformative, cutting-edge solutions.

Not only do these Storage 100 companies push the boundaries of innovation, the list itself is a valuable resource for solution providers to find vendors who can guide them through the intricate storage technology market. The Storage 100 list will become an annual reference for solution providers who are seeking out vendors offering superior storage solutions in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management and storage components.

As more companies are challenged with addressing the multi-cloud world in which we work and operate, HYCU, Inc. knows there is a fundamentally different way to handle multi-cloud data protection and management. With the recent introduction of its latest solution for Azure Cloud users and evolution of the company’s on-premises and public cloud solutions to address multi-cloud data management, the future is bright. The company also continues to expand its offerings and evolve its award-winning Global Partner Program to address the needs of its growing partner community.

“CRN’s Storage 100 list is our newest recognition of the best of the best in storage innovation,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “These companies are on the forefront of storage technology advancements, delivering state-of-the-art solutions that are built for the future. We acknowledge and congratulate them for their investment in R&D, engineering and innovation. Their efforts enable solution providers to offer the best technology for their customers.”

“In today’s uncertain environment, it is imperative now more than ever to listen to and address the needs of our partner community. As we continue to evolve our multi-cloud data protection, management, migration and DR solutions to help our partners meet the demand from their customers, this latest CRN award recognizes the work of so many to make that happen,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “All of us at HYCU are committed to the success of our partners and our customers. And, like many, we are excited at what’s to come and the role HYCU will play in changing the way companies address both their on-premises and public cloud data management needs.”

The 2020 Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2020 issue of CRN® and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built data protection solution for Nutanix, a managed data protection as a service for Google Cloud Platform and Azure Cloud, and HYCU Protégé, a multi-cloud data protection solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

