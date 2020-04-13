DAT loads and rates integrated into LoadStop Smart Dispatcher

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Solutions and LoadStop have joined forces to integrate key products and features from DAT into the California-based startup that automates truck dispatching and other common back-office tasks.



Integrating key features from the world’s largest freight marketplace and information provider into LoadStop will increase efficiency and results for their customers.

DAT products and features will work seamlessly with LoadStop’s Smart Dispatcher software that automates the load matching process by searching loads from multiple boards and identifying the ones that best meet the needs of drivers and fleets. The DAT features now on LoadStop are:

DAT Load Boards - Provides DAT and LoadStop Smart Dispatcher customers with access to the largest on-demand freight marketplace in North America.

LoadStop’s Smart Dispatcher manages and posts truck capacity, keeps track of market conditions, plans schedules, and continuously searches for loads with the best rates. It keeps track of drivers’ schedules and preferences, and makes analytical decisions to reduce empty miles and increase fleet utilization.

LoadStop Co-Founder and COO Farhan Rafique comments: “With LoadStop, carriers can automate 80 to 90 percent of their dispatch operations. Integrating with DAT now gives our customers access to the biggest load board in the industry."

DAT CEO and President Claude Pumilia comments: “This integration is part of our goal to provide carriers with more options as they navigate the uncertainty of the freight markets. We appreciate how carriers serve us and providing them with a more seamless online experience will make their jobs that much easier.”

About DAT Solutions

DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 183 million freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the index prices for freight futures contracts.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices.

About LoadStop

LoadStop is a digital carrier platform (DCP) for the trucking industry. Trucking companies, transportation brokers and shippers utilize LoadStop to automate freight matching, operational workflows and visibility in a single window. Our DCP is powered by a World only Autonomous Dispatcher engine that searches 10x more loads, increases up to 20% fleet optimization and connected to 50+ ELD, Asset Tracking, Fuel Card and Factoring Partners to provide operational data intelligence. Founded in 2019, headquartered in Irvine California, LoadStop Inc. ranked top 10 technology start-up companies in the logistics space the same year.

