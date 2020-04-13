Security.org and SecurityBaron Join Forces to Help Americans Secure their Home and Digital Lives

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security.org ( https://security.org ), which helps Americans find and compare the best home security, digital privacy and identity theft products, today acquired SecurityBaron, including its popular YouTube video channel, now found at https://www.youtube.com/securitydotorg . SecurityBaron’s editorial team, including Director of Content Gabe Turner, will now be reviewing and recommending products on Security.org.

“SecurityBaron produces best-in-class, comprehensive video reviews of home security products,” said Tyler Stample, Chief Strategy Officer of Centerfield, which owns Security.org. “Millions of Americans have tuned in to watch Gabe and his team on YouTube or read their recommendations on how to best protect your home. The addition of this expert team to Security.org will support our mission to provide the most comprehensive security, privacy and identity theft research and insights for consumers.”

Founded in New York City’s Brooklyn borough in 2018, SecurityBaron grew quickly into a trusted source for home security equipment through hands-on video reviews of Ring, Nest, SimpliSafe, Brinks, ADT, Vivint and many other products. “Joining forces with Security.org allows us to review more products, test more equipment and help more Americans be safe,” added Turner.

Security.org reviews the newest technologies, products and services available to secure our digital and physical lives. We cut through the clutter and confusion to provider actionable advice and recommendations. Security.org's research team focuses on the issues surrounding home safety, digital safety and identity theft. What it means to be safe has expanded beyond just home security, including protecting our personal and financial data and digital footprint. We study the issues facing modern society and partner with organizations and research institutions to broader America's understanding and awareness of digital safety. Learn more by visiting us at https://security.org or watching us at https://www.youtube.com/securitydotorg

