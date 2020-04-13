Chamberlain Group Receives Model Workplace Recognition

Company Culture Advances Its Transformation

Chamberlain Group (CGI), a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain® and LiftMaster® garage door opener brands and myQ® smart technology, gives people everywhere the power of access and knowledge by having a collaborative, curious and driven team, also known as our ONETEAM. Developing this culture of collaboration has enabled CGI to transform from a durable goods company into a company focused on technology that delivers products, services and solutions to end-users. Today, as a testament to the company's emphasis on its culture, CGI received the Model Workplace Award from the Greater Oak Brook Chamber of Commerce for creating a dynamic and unique workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent and develops future business leaders.

“I am extremely proud of our ONETEAM, especially how we have risen to the challenge during the COVID-19 crisis, and I am excited CGI is being recognized for the impact our collaborative, values-based culture has had on our business,” said Naomi Saladin, CGI Chief Human Resources Officer. “Our leadership understands that it's important to balance delivering results with cultivating the behaviors needed to transform our business.”

To attract and retain talented employees and promote workplace satisfaction, CGI has several programs that contribute to the company’s success. The Secure Your Wellbeing program is designed to help employees and their families improve their physical, financial and emotional health. Employees who take care of themselves by eating right, managing stress and being physically active have more energy and greater productivity, which fosters the company’s transformational journey.

“In addition to CEO, I consider myself to be our Chief Culture Officer. I want to make sure we’re making the right hires—people that have undeniable skills that will also continue to help us grow our culture,” said JoAnna Sohovich, CGI Chief Executive Officer.

Developing its future business leaders is an important aspect of CGI’s culture. The LEAD (Leadership Empowerment Advancement Development) program builds skills that enable CGI leaders to inspire and develop their people to enhance their performance. The program offers development for all levels of leadership as employees progress in their careers.

Last but not least, Good Corporate Citizenship (GCC) is a CGI value because employees are deeply passionate about pursuing activities and contributions that positively impact the communities where they work and live in meaningful ways. The GCC program offers employees curated opportunities to volunteer their time or monetary contributions to organizations and causes benefiting children’s development and wellbeing for a balanced corporate giving strategy. Together, we actively work to improve the lives of tomorrow’s leaders, today.

Chamberlain Group (CGI) is a global leader in access solutions and products. As the corporate parent company to LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Merlin and Grifco, we design and engineer residential garage door openers, commercial door operators and gate entry systems. Our products are connected through our innovative myQ technology which empowers users to control and monitor their entry points through smartphone access. CGI is also the parent company to Controlled Products Systems Group, the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S. and an affiliate of Systems, Inc., one of North America’s leading dock leveler manufacturers.

