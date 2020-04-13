Auralite Commits Investment Into Developer of Virtual Reality Based Technology for Special Needs Education

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auralite Investments Inc. (TSX Venture-AAAA) (the "Company" or "Auralite"), is pleased to announce its $100,000 investment into Akiva Systems Inc. (“Akiva”). Pursuant to the investment, Auralite will acquire an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of Akiva ("Akiva Shares") and 500,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable for an additional 500,000 Akiva Shares at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months from issuance.



About Akiva

Akiva is a private early-stage developer of educational hardware and software for children with special needs, utilizing a virtual reality platform. The Akiva mission is to insure that every child with special needs has an affordable access to the educational system that enables them to develop their unique abilities to succeed and thrive. Akiva is building a SaaS technology company to become a global leader in special needs education, with focus on scale, availability and profitability. It is working to provide high system quality with their development of a global educational ecosystem using advanced VR and AI technologies that ensure consistent program delivery, while focusing on prescriptive analytics to mitigate current learning process deficiencies. Of equal importance is the Akiva social mandate – to ensure global access to the Akiva ecosystem to children and families regardless of economic circumstances, through partnerships with ASD not-for-profit organizations.

ABOUT AURALITE

Auralite is an investment issuer with interests in Singapore-based EVVO Labs Pte. Ltd., South Korea-based Fourth-Link Inc., and Canadian-based Champignon Brands.

