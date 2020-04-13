Global Cellular Telephones Market Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cellular telephone market is expected to grow at a rate of about 1.88% and reach $4.39 billion by 2023. Rise in disposable income coupled with affordability increases the purchasing power of individuals and in turn propels the market for cellular telephones. However, uncertainty about government stabilities and policies affect imports of the raw materials required for manufacturing cellular telephones, creating a negative impact on the market.

The cellular telephones market consists of sales of cellular telephone and related services for text messaging, voice calling and video calling. Cellular telephones also have advanced computing abilities such as wireless internet, third-party applications and mobile payment, solutions for information management such as documents, emails, and contacts, and inbuilt GPS applications.

The global cellular telephones market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The cellular telephones market is segmented into smartphones and feature phones.

By Geography - The global cellular telephones is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Cellular Telephones Market

Companies in the cellular telephone market are introducing technological advancements in processors that give the best customer experience. The smartphones are incorporated with 7nm (nanometer) processors that increase the speed of the device and have improved power efficiency, and some are expected to support 5G technology as well.

Potential Opportunities In The Cellular Telephones Market

With improved earning capacity and increase in disposable income, the scope and potential for the global cellular telephones market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple, Huawei, LG Electronics, Lenovo, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc., and TCL Corporation.

