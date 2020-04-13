2020 Global GPS Equipment Market Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global GPS equipment market is expected to grow at a rate of about 9.60% and reach $695.4 million by 2023. The use of GPS equipment in commercial vehicles is a key factor in the growth of the GPS equipment market. However, security threats in GPS tracking applications is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The global positioning system (GPS) equipment market consists of sales of global positioning systems equipment and related services for determining the ground position of an object through GPS satellites. GPS is a satellite navigation system that transmits specific signals that allow GPS equipment to decode and measure the exact location of the satellite.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global GPS Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2793&type=smp

The global GPS equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The GPS equipment market is segmented into data loggers, data pushers, data pullers, and covert GPS trackers.

By Geography - The global GPS equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American market accounts for the largest share in the global GPS equipment market.

Read More On The Report For The Global GPS Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gps-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Trends In The GPS Equipment Market

The software integrated with GPS trackers has developed rapidly. The use of advanced software can deliver real time data on a specific location. Advanced software has helped improve mapping capabilities and the ability to integrate with resources such as Google Earth for predictive diagnosis.

Potential Opportunities In The GPS Equipment Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, improved earning capacity, emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global GPS equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the GPS equipment market include Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, Laird PLC., Tomtom International Bv, Concox Wireless Solution, Xirgo Technologies, Inc., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., and Maestro Wireless Solutions.

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides GPS equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts GPS equipment market size and growth for the global GPS equipment market, GPS equipment market share, GPS equipment market players, GPS equipment market size, GPS equipment market segments and geographies, GPS equipment market trends, GPS equipment market drivers and GPS equipment market restraints, GPS equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The GPS equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global GPS equipment market

Data Segmentations: GPS equipment market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

GPS Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, Laird PLC., Tomtom International Bv, Concox Wireless Solution, Xirgo Technologies, Inc., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., and Maestro Wireless Solutions

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, GPS equipment market customer information, GPS equipment market product/service analysis – product examples, GPS equipment market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global GPS equipment market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The GPS Equipment Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the GPS equipment market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The GPS Equipment Sector: The report reveals where the global GPS equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2020:

Application Software Global Market Report 2020

Image/Video Editing And Graphic Design Software Global Market Report 2020

Cloud Services Market By Segments (Infrastructure As a Services (IaaS), Platform As a Services (PaaS), Software As a Service (SaaS), Business Process As a Services (BPaas)), By Country And By Trends – Global Forecast to 2022 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-market





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.