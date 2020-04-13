USI Insurance Services Acquires Chapman & Chapman

USI Strengthens Ohio-Based Employee Benefit and Retirement Planning Expertise

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Cleveland, Ohio-based Chapman & Chapman. Founded in 1886, Chapman & Chapman is a regional employee benefit and retirement consulting firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Walter Chapman, CEO, Chapman & Chapman, stated: “From Chapman & Chapman’s founding, our firm has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering innovative solutions and service to businesses and individuals. Throughout our more than 130-year history, twelve members of our family have joined the firm, spanning the past five generations. This partnership with USI marks an exciting milestone for our firm and one that will advance our longstanding legacy for delivering client-centric solutions built on a shared sense of commitment, innovation and integrity.”

“USI is an established leader in the risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting market, known for their best-in-class solutions,” added Kristin Chapman, partner, Chapman & Chapman. “The cultural fit for our internal teams and the aligned approach to exceptional client service is our priority. We are excited about the depth of resources USI provides to enable us to deliver the most innovative and customized solutions to our clients.”



Thomas Cassady, USI regional CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Walter, Kristin and the talented professionals from Chapman & Chapman to the USI family. Partnering as one, we look forward to strengthening USI’s employee benefit and retirement consulting expertise in service to our current and future clients throughout northern Ohio and beyond.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

