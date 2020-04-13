Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update – 12 April 2020

- A total of 2,160 contacts have been monitored, out of which 1,660 have been discharged.

- 500 contacts are being followed at the moment.

- 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the disease in the country.

#KomeshaCorona update



