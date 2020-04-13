Datametrex Secures Additional $250,000 Contracts

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that it has secured contracts for approximately $250,000 CAD with two existing clients. The first contract is for $130,000 CAD with one of LOTTE Group of companies, Global Logistics division. The second contract for approximately $120,000 CAD is with Hyosung Corp., and is a continuation and expansion of the original contract announced last year.



“This is exciting for the team as we continue to execute on our “land and expand” strategy with global conglomerates. We look forward to continuing to build on the trust we have gained with them going forward. We are proud to be able to continue to secure new business despite the global restrictions as a result of COVID-19, our team is doing a great job working remotely to add value for our stakeholders,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

