Apocalyptic sized hail pounds Del Rio, Texas the night before Easter

South Texas Based Roofing company offers advice How to handle the insurance claim process during the COVID-19 outbreak.

DEL RIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Del Rio residents woke up Easter morning to baseball-size hail damage that struck their cars, homes, and businesses after a devastating Saturday night hail storm. Major storms create an opportunity for storm-chasing scam artists to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners looking to get their roof repaired.

With the current state of emergency and many people out of work, a time of desperation leads to a rise in cases of fraud. In order to protect property owners who are doing their due diligence to avoid shady contractors, it is strongly recommended that they follow these guidelines.

1. Hire a professional that is licensed, pre-screened and insured. You can search "roofers near me" on Google and your local Google Guaranteed roofers will appear. These roofers have already been professionally vetted with an in depth background criminal check, licensing check as well for proper general liability insurance for your protection. If you aren’t satisfied with work quality with a pre-screened roofing company from Google Guaranteed, Google may refund the amount paid for the service up to $2,000.00.

2. Only Hire a professional that offers a manufacturer warranty. If the manufacturer backs your roofing company's warranty in writing for workmanship and materials you can be assured that you don’t have to chase a roofer for issues down the road. Some key certifications to look out for include: Certainteed's Select Shingle Master, Owens Corning's Platinum Preferred Contractor, and GAF's Master Elite. Only 1% of roofers nationwide carry this designation but you owe it to yourself and your home to have the best warranty, to be leak free for years to come. Make sure you get this warranty in writing.

3. Be sure that the roofing company you hire takes precautionary measures to ensure physical distances during the current state of emergency. It’s imperative to use email, phone and or Zoom meetings as much as possible. We live in a digital world so if you have access to these items we highly recommend them.

4. Hire a roofing company that understands the insurance claims process to ensure you get the most out of your claim and that you don’t get stuck settling for less than what might be owed to you.



Brian McSteen, Managing Partner of McAllen Valley Roofing Co., a locally vetted South Texas roofing contractor who has been awarded the Mary G. Moad's BBB Pinnacle Ethics Award says “A roof keeps the elements out and protects everything in your home or building. A roof is not just nailing shingles. it’s a combination of an average 16 different products that need to be installed to manufacturer and code specifications. 9 out of 10 roofs we inspect are not installed properly so it’s imperative to have a professional do the work.”

A roof is designed to last a lifetime and it’s crucial you do your homework before making your decision.



