Secretary Brouillette Applauds Historic Deal

“Today, thanks to President Trump’s leadership, Russia and Saudi Arabia have finalized a historic deal, ending a price war that has caused unprecedented uncertainty in global oil markets. I commend the President for his strong leadership and all parties for coming to a consensus that will benefit nations around the globe who are feeling the impacts of this serious market instability. Under the Trump Administration, America has ushered in a historic era of growth in energy production. While the demand disruption caused by COVID-19 and the price war have greatly harmed the industry, I am confident it will soon bounce back stronger than ever before.”

- Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette

