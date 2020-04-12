There were 37 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,402 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Brouillette Applauds Historic Deal

“Today, thanks to President Trump’s leadership, Russia and Saudi Arabia have finalized a historic deal, ending a price war that has caused unprecedented uncertainty in global oil markets. I commend the President for his strong leadership and all parties for coming to a consensus that will benefit nations around the globe who are feeling the impacts of this serious market instability.  Under the Trump Administration, America has ushered in a historic era of growth in energy production. While the demand disruption caused by COVID-19 and the price war have greatly harmed the industry, I am confident it will soon bounce back stronger than ever before.”

- Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette

