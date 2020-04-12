There were 41 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,399 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 12 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 80 085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5 032 tests conducted in the past day, 3 192 were done in public laboratories.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

865

WESTERN CAPE

587

KWAZULU — NATAL

443

FREE STATE

96

EASTERN CAPE

88

LIMPOPO

23

MPUMALANGA

21

NORTH WEST

19

NORTHERN CAPE

16

UNALLOCATED

15
