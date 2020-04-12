Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 12 April 2020
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 80 085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5 032 tests conducted in the past day, 3 192 were done in public laboratories.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
GAUTENG
|
865
|
WESTERN CAPE
|
587
|
KWAZULU — NATAL
|
443
|
FREE STATE
|
96
|
EASTERN CAPE
|
88
|
LIMPOPO
|
23
|
MPUMALANGA
|
21
|
NORTH WEST
|
19
|
NORTHERN CAPE
|
16
|
UNALLOCATED
|
15
