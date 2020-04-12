There were 41 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,399 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Update - 12 April 2020

DATE

CASE NO.

GENDER

AGE

TRAVEL HISTORY

NATIONALITY

CLINICAL CONDITION

14-03-20

001

F

33yrs

USA. Lesotho

LiSwati, Manzini

Discharged home

22-03-20

002

M

42yrs

Italy

LiSwati, Hhohho

Discharged home

22-03-20

003

M

31yrs

None, history of contact with visitors from China

LiSwati, Manzini

Discharged home

22-03-20

004

F

55yrs

RSA — Gauteng Province

Expatriate, Hhohho

Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results

23-03-20

005

M

52yrs

USA

Expatriate, Hhohho

Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results

25-03-20

006

F

43yrs

RSA — Gauteng Province

LiSwati. Hhohho

Discharged home

26-03-20

007

F

29yrs

RSA — Gauteng Province

LiSwati, Hhohho

Discharged home

26-03-20

008

F

24yrs

RSA — KZN Province

LiSwati. Hhohho

Discharged home

26-03-20

009

M

33yrs

RSA — KZN Province

liSwati. Manzini

Discharged home

06-04-20

010

F

31yrs

RSA — Gauteng Province

liSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, Admitted and recovering

08-04-20

011

M

44yrs

No history of travel. transmission yet to be established

liSwati, Hhohho

Mild Disease. Under home care

08-04-20

012

F

36yrs

No history of travel, contact with SA traveler

liSwati, Hhohho

Mild disease, Admitted and recovering

11-04-20

013

M

37yrs

No history of travel. contact with a SA visitor

LiSwati. Manzini

Mild disease,

admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital.

11-04-20

014

M

14yrs

No history of travel. contact with a COVID19 positive case

LiSwati, Hhohho

Mild disease,

admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.