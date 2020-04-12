Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Update - 12 April 2020

DATE CASE NO. GENDER AGE TRAVEL HISTORY NATIONALITY CLINICAL CONDITION 14-03-20 001 F 33yrs USA. Lesotho LiSwati, Manzini Discharged home 22-03-20 002 M 42yrs Italy LiSwati, Hhohho Discharged home 22-03-20 003 M 31yrs None, history of contact with visitors from China LiSwati, Manzini Discharged home 22-03-20 004 F 55yrs RSA — Gauteng Province Expatriate, Hhohho Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results 23-03-20 005 M 52yrs USA Expatriate, Hhohho Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results 25-03-20 006 F 43yrs RSA — Gauteng Province LiSwati. Hhohho Discharged home 26-03-20 007 F 29yrs RSA — Gauteng Province LiSwati, Hhohho Discharged home 26-03-20 008 F 24yrs RSA — KZN Province LiSwati. Hhohho Discharged home 26-03-20 009 M 33yrs RSA — KZN Province liSwati. Manzini Discharged home 06-04-20 010 F 31yrs RSA — Gauteng Province liSwati, Manzini Mild disease, Admitted and recovering 08-04-20 011 M 44yrs No history of travel. transmission yet to be established liSwati, Hhohho Mild Disease. Under home care 08-04-20 012 F 36yrs No history of travel, contact with SA traveler liSwati, Hhohho Mild disease, Admitted and recovering 11-04-20 013 M 37yrs No history of travel. contact with a SA visitor LiSwati. Manzini Mild disease, admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital. 11-04-20 014 M 14yrs No history of travel. contact with a COVID19 positive case LiSwati, Hhohho Mild disease, admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital.



