Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Update - 12 April 2020
DATE
CASE NO.
GENDER
AGE
TRAVEL HISTORY
NATIONALITY
CLINICAL CONDITION
14-03-20
001
F
33yrs
USA. Lesotho
LiSwati, Manzini
Discharged home
22-03-20
002
M
42yrs
Italy
LiSwati, Hhohho
Discharged home
22-03-20
003
M
31yrs
None, history of contact with visitors from China
LiSwati, Manzini
Discharged home
22-03-20
004
F
55yrs
RSA — Gauteng Province
Expatriate, Hhohho
Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results
23-03-20
005
M
52yrs
USA
Expatriate, Hhohho
Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results
25-03-20
006
F
43yrs
RSA — Gauteng Province
LiSwati. Hhohho
Discharged home
26-03-20
007
F
29yrs
RSA — Gauteng Province
LiSwati, Hhohho
Discharged home
26-03-20
008
F
24yrs
RSA — KZN Province
LiSwati. Hhohho
Discharged home
26-03-20
009
M
33yrs
RSA — KZN Province
liSwati. Manzini
Discharged home
06-04-20
010
F
31yrs
RSA — Gauteng Province
liSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, Admitted and recovering
08-04-20
011
M
44yrs
No history of travel. transmission yet to be established
liSwati, Hhohho
Mild Disease. Under home care
08-04-20
012
F
36yrs
No history of travel, contact with SA traveler
liSwati, Hhohho
Mild disease, Admitted and recovering
11-04-20
013
M
37yrs
No history of travel. contact with a SA visitor
LiSwati. Manzini
Mild disease,
admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital.
11-04-20
014
M
14yrs
No history of travel. contact with a COVID19 positive case
LiSwati, Hhohho
Mild disease,
admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital.
