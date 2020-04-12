There were 44 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,395 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Botswana: Update on COVID-19 by Minister Kwape

Addressing the media today Minister Kwape shared the following statistics:

  • 3464 specimen collected
  • 3115 Tested
  • 3102 Negative
  • 13 Positive

