Coronavirus - Botswana: Update on COVID-19 by Minister Kwape
Addressing the media today Minister Kwape shared the following statistics:
- 3464 specimen collected
- 3115 Tested
- 3102 Negative
- 13 Positive
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.
