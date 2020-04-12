COVID-19: President extends provincial sanitary fence lifting

ANGOLA, April 12 - Luanda- Angolan head of State João Lourenço extended Sunday for 24 hours the temporary lifting of the provincial sanitary fence to allow the circulation of people and goods until 11:59 pm on April 13, 2020.,

In a decree signed Sunday, the President determines that all citizens, who move from one province to another, during the period of temporary lifting of the provincial health fence, are subject to mandatory home quarantine.

The violation of the mandatory home quarantine may lead to a mandatory institutional quarantine.

The Presidential Decree clarifies that citizens who have recently been subjected to institutional quarantine are not bound by home quarantine.

The Head of State recommends the concerned authorities to create the necessary conditions for the registration, control and monitoring of the mandatory home quarantine resulting from the extension, for twenty-four hours, of the temporary lifting of the provincial sanitary fence.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.