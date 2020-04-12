Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update on 11 April 2020

The Ministry would like to report that today, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 84 samples. The samples were received from four provinces i.e. Bulawayo (58), Harare (23), Mashonaland East (2) and Mashonaland central (1). Of the 79 results available at the time of print, one was positive for COVlD-19. More details to follow later.

Additionally, in line with our decentralisation strategy for testing, training of lab scientists at the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo for COVID-19 testing is currently taking place. Once completed, these will provide COVID- 19 testing services for the Southern Region starting on Monday next week.

Therefore, to date Zimbabwe has fourteen confirmed cases, including three deaths.

Cumulative Tests Conducted: 547 COVID-19 Negative: 528 COVID-19 Positive: 14 Deaths: 3

Province No. of Confirmed Cam Matabeleland North 1 Bulawayo 2 Harare 7 Mashonaland East 4 Total 14

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Active contact tracing for the late, case #11 from Bulawayo is in progress. To date, we have identified 47 primary contacts of this case. The Ministry established that at the tourist resort in Hwange, where case #11 and his wife visited between the 14th and 16th March 2020, there were no other guests at the time of their visit. Following their departure, the lodge has not booked any clients to date. Further, the Ministry established that all the 7 staff members that case #11 was in direct contact with during his stay were asymptomatic.

The Ministry would like to remind tile nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.