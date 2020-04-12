Coronavirus - Nigeria: 13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano.

As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.