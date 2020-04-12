Africa Union congratulates new Angolan top diplomat

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 12 - The chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Saturday addressed a message to the new minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola Téte António, expressing "warm and fraternal congratulations" and best wishes for success in office. ,

In the letter addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) and quoted by a press release from the Permanent Representation of Angola at AU, Moussa Faki expressed the AUC's availability to work with the newly appointed minister "toward achieving the Africa they want".

"Accept, minister and dear brother, the expression of my highest consideration," wrote the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Téte António was sworn in as head of Angolan diplomacy on April 9, 2020, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, replacing Manuel Domingos Augusto.

Until his appointment, Téte António held the position of Secretary of State for Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was representative of the African Union to the United Nations and Diplomatic Adviser to the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

