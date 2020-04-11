There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,465 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 case update – 11 April 2020

2 new cases confirmed.

Total Confirmed: 10 Total Recovered: 0 Deaths: 0 Total in Quarantine: 445

