Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 10 April 2020

Globally, more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and about 100,000 deaths have been reported to date.

The Ministry would like to report that National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 25 samples. Two of these tested positive for COV1D-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirteen confirmed cases of COV1D-19, including three deaths.

Cumulative tests done to date:

463

Positive test results: 13

Negative test results: 450

Summary of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, as at 10 April 2020

Case No.

Date of diagnosis

Age

Gender

Travel history

Location

Status

1

20/03/2020

38yrs

M

United Kingdom

Vic. Falls

Alive

2

21/03/2020

30yrs

M

USA

Harare

Deceased

3

24/03/2020

52yrs

M

Dubai

Mash East T

Alive

4

26/03/2020

24yrs

F

USA

Harare

Alive

5

26/03/2020

30yrs

M

None — Contact of Case 2

Harare

Alive

6

27/03/2020

40yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Mash East

Alive

7

27/03/2020

24yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Mash East

Alive

8

30/03/2020

21yrs

M

None — Contact of Case 3

Mash East

Alive

9

02/04/2020

50yrs

M

United Kingdom

Harare

Deceased

10

06/04/2020

21yrs

F

United Kingdom

Harare

Alive

11

07/04/2020

79yrs

M

None

Bulawayo

Deceased

12

10/04/2020

21yrs

M

United Kingdom

Harare

Alive

13

10/04/2020

21yrs

M

United Kingdom

Harare

Alive

The two new cases involve 21 year-old male residents of Harare who travelled from the UK together with case #10. As part of contact tracing and follow-up, the local COVID-19 Rapid Response Team visited their homes, and samples were collected for COVID-19 testing. Both are clinically stable, with mild disease and under self-isolation at home.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.

