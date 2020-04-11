Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 10 April 2020
Globally, more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and about 100,000 deaths have been reported to date.
The Ministry would like to report that National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 25 samples. Two of these tested positive for COV1D-19.
Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirteen confirmed cases of COV1D-19, including three deaths.
|
Cumulative tests done to date:
|
463
|
Positive test results: 13
|
Negative test results: 450
|
Summary of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, as at 10 April 2020
|
Case No.
|
Date of diagnosis
|
Age
|
Gender
|
Travel history
|
Location
|
Status
|
1
|
20/03/2020
|
38yrs
|
M
|
United Kingdom
|
Vic. Falls
|
Alive
|
2
|
21/03/2020
|
30yrs
|
M
|
USA
|
Harare
|
Deceased
|
3
|
24/03/2020
|
52yrs
|
M
|
Dubai
|
Mash East T
|
Alive
|
4
|
26/03/2020
|
24yrs
|
F
|
USA
|
Harare
|
Alive
|
5
|
26/03/2020
|
30yrs
|
M
|
None — Contact of Case 2
|
Harare
|
Alive
|
6
|
27/03/2020
|
40yrs
|
F
|
None — Contact of Case 3
|
Mash East
|
Alive
|
7
|
27/03/2020
|
24yrs
|
F
|
None — Contact of Case 3
|
Mash East
|
Alive
|
8
|
30/03/2020
|
21yrs
|
M
|
None — Contact of Case 3
|
Mash East
|
Alive
|
9
|
02/04/2020
|
50yrs
|
M
|
United Kingdom
|
Harare
|
Deceased
|
10
|
06/04/2020
|
21yrs
|
F
|
United Kingdom
|
Harare
|
Alive
|
11
|
07/04/2020
|
79yrs
|
M
|
None
|
Bulawayo
|
Deceased
|
12
|
10/04/2020
|
21yrs
|
M
|
United Kingdom
|
Harare
|
Alive
|
13
|
10/04/2020
|
21yrs
|
M
|
United Kingdom
|
Harare
|
Alive
The two new cases involve 21 year-old male residents of Harare who travelled from the UK together with case #10. As part of contact tracing and follow-up, the local COVID-19 Rapid Response Team visited their homes, and samples were collected for COVID-19 testing. Both are clinically stable, with mild disease and under self-isolation at home.
The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.
For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
