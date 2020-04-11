Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 10 April 2020

Globally, more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and about 100,000 deaths have been reported to date.

The Ministry would like to report that National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 25 samples. Two of these tested positive for COV1D-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirteen confirmed cases of COV1D-19, including three deaths.

Cumulative tests done to date: 463 Positive test results: 13 Negative test results: 450 Summary of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, as at 10 April 2020 Case No. Date of diagnosis Age Gender Travel history Location Status 1 20/03/2020 38yrs M United Kingdom Vic. Falls Alive 2 21/03/2020 30yrs M USA Harare Deceased 3 24/03/2020 52yrs M Dubai Mash East T Alive 4 26/03/2020 24yrs F USA Harare Alive 5 26/03/2020 30yrs M None — Contact of Case 2 Harare Alive 6 27/03/2020 40yrs F None — Contact of Case 3 Mash East Alive 7 27/03/2020 24yrs F None — Contact of Case 3 Mash East Alive 8 30/03/2020 21yrs M None — Contact of Case 3 Mash East Alive 9 02/04/2020 50yrs M United Kingdom Harare Deceased 10 06/04/2020 21yrs F United Kingdom Harare Alive 11 07/04/2020 79yrs M None Bulawayo Deceased 12 10/04/2020 21yrs M United Kingdom Harare Alive 13 10/04/2020 21yrs M United Kingdom Harare Alive

The two new cases involve 21 year-old male residents of Harare who travelled from the UK together with case #10. As part of contact tracing and follow-up, the local COVID-19 Rapid Response Team visited their homes, and samples were collected for COVID-19 testing. Both are clinically stable, with mild disease and under self-isolation at home.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.



