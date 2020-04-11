Coronavirus – Nigeria: Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases

Three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos.

Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases.



