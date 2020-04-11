SunPower by esaSolar, a Florida SunPower Master Dealer, is opening a second location in Modesto, CA

esaSolar Rooftop Solar Installation

Bringing Solar Expertise and Local, Personalized Customer Service to Northern California Homeowners

We are pleased to extend our SunPower solar services from coast to coast — from Central Florida to Northern California bringing SunPower technology with esaSolar’s award-winning customer service.” — Lindsay Latre, CEO of SunPower by esaSolar

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunPower by esaSolar , a Central Florida based solar dealer, has added a second location to serve homeowners in Northern California. With their Modesto location, SunPower by esaSolar extends their ability to deliver leading residential solar solutions to California homeowners. The new location will employ up to 10 professionals, as well as utilize a network of local independent solar installers.“We are pleased to be able to extend our SunPower solar services from coast to coast — from Central Florida to Northern California,” stated Lindsay Latre, CEO of SunPower by esaSolar. “The unsurpassed quality of SunPower technology combined with esaSolar’s award-winning customer service has made us one of the Central Florida’s leading providers of state-of-the-art solar power systems. Having installed solar panels for thousands of residential, commercial and municipal projects, we now look forward to helping customers in Northern California save money on energy bills.”esaSolar is a SunPower Master Dealer. This designation is awarded by SunPower to residential dealers who demonstrate excellence in areas of installation, training and customer satisfaction. Certified SunPower Master Dealers handle the entire solar energy process for customers, including system design, installation, maintenance, permitting and rebate processing, as well as providing guidance on SunPower’s flexible financing options. In addition, Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by esaSolar to install the most reliable solar technology.About SunPower by esaSolaresaSolar has provided solar solutions to homeowners, businesses and utilities for 10 years. Our approach starts with a simple foundation – quality design. ESA believes in providing systems that are built to last and guaranteed to provide power to homes and businesses for years to come. esaSolar is proud to have been handpicked by SunPower to represent them directly as their first Florida Master Dealer, the highest ranking of any SunPower dealer. This designation can only be earned through experience, quality, depth of resources and customer satisfaction scores. People interested in solar are encouraged to visit us online at https://esa-solar.com



