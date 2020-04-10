UFA Announces New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Fred Thun appointed as newest member of the Co-operative’s senior leadership team

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred Thun as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thun is based out of UFA’s head office in Calgary, Alberta.

“I look forward to joining UFA’s leadership team and leading its finance operations to contribute to the co-operative’s future success as the organization continues to serve farmers and ranchers,” says Thun.

Thun joins UFA with broad experience in corporate and operational finance, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance and previously Interim Chief Financial Officer at Nutrien Ltd. Thun spent a total of 15 years with Nutrien and its predecessor, Agrium, in progressive leadership roles, ultimately overseeing global finance operations in the agriculture, mining and manufacturing sectors and participating in significant M&A and integration activities. His career also includes experience in the commodity chemical and professional service industries through roles at NOVA Chemicals and Deloitte. Fred also brings significant experience and understanding of the Western Canadian and global agriculture markets.

"Fred brings to UFA more than 20 years of leadership experience with a proven track record in complex financial organizations, where he was responsible for leading global teams supporting multi-million-dollar operations within dynamic market environments," says Scott Bolton, UFA’s President and CEO. “With deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning, business transformation and accounting, we believe Fred has the required leadership capabilities to strategically manage our portfolio, enabling the co-operative to move forward optimizing our strategy for success and future sustainable growth."

Thun was raised on a mixed farm near Kerrobert, Saskatchewan and has spent most of his career in the agriculture industry. He has a strong appreciation for Canadian farmers and the critical role they play in ensuring the stability of the global food supply. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with Great Distinction from the University of Saskatchewan, as well as being a CA Gold Medalist.

-30-

About UFA Co-operative Limited:

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 111 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores and a support office located in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 1,200 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. For more information, visit www.UFA.com.

Trish Nixon UFA Co-operative Ltd. 403-875-7595 Trish.Nixon@UFA.com



