DAT Truckload Volume Index: Spot Freight Market Reflects Supply Chain Volatility in March

Rates and volumes increase, then subside as shippers respond to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spot truckload volumes and rates rose sharply for dry van and refrigerated (“reefer”) freight during the first three weeks of March before cresting and spending the final week of the month well below seasonal norms, according to the DAT Truckload Volume Index.



“The increases in March were based on exceptional demand from shippers through March 22, at which point the market turned dramatically,” said Peggy Dorf, Senior Market Analyst at DAT Solutions. “Consumers and supply chains began to adjust to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the urgency to replenish inventory and secure available capacity on the spot market fell significantly.”

Reefer Rate Increases 10 cents

Including fuel surcharges, spot van rates averaged $1.87 per mile nationally in March, up 8 cents from February and 4 cents from March 2019. At $2.19 per mile, the national average reefer rate added 10 cents compared to February and matched the average rate of March 2019.

The national average flatbed rate added 4 cents month over month to $2.19 per mile, a 15-cent decline from March 2019.

Volumes Peak

Spot truckload volumes rose 16 percent for dry vans and 12 percent for reefers month over month, while flatbed load counts added 9 percent. Compared to March 2019, volumes increased 17 percent for both van and reefer equipment, while flatbed volume edged up only 2 percent.

As averages, these percentages are considerably higher than a typical March but were tamped down by the drop-off in activity late in the month.

“Based on our truckload pricing data and predictive models, we anticipate further downward pressure on dry van rates through the summer unless more certainty returns to the economy,” explained Ken Adamo, Chief of Analytics at DAT.

He added that demand for reefer equipment will improve sooner, as spring produce harvests begin in California and the Southeast U.S. Flatbed freight, which is closely tied to energy markets and construction, remains significantly affected by the downturn in oil prices.

About the DAT Truckload Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Volume Index reflects the change in the number of loads with a pickup date during that month; the actual index number is normalized each month to accommodate any new data sources without distortion. Baseline of 100 equals the number of loads moved in January 2015, as recorded in DAT RateView, a database of rates paid on an average of 3 million loads per month. DAT national average spot rates are derived from RateView and include only over-the-road lanes with lengths of haul of 250 miles or more. Spot rates represent the payments made by freight brokers and 3PL to the carriers.

About DAT

DAT market trends and data insights are derived from 183 million annual freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. Related services include a comprehensive directory of companies with business history, credit, safety, insurance, and company reviews; broker transportation management software; authority, fuel tax, mileage, vehicle licensing, and registration services; and carrier onboarding.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices. www.DAT.com

DAT Spot Market Van Volumes & Rates Spot market van volume rose 17 percent in March, year over year, and the national average van rate added 4 cents, despite a 4-cent decline in the fuel surcharge that is a component of the total rate. The surcharge is pegged to the retail cost of diesel, which has declined sharply.



