PLUS1 Uses Qgiv’s Mobile Suite Platform to Establish COVID-19 Relief Fund

With the support of well-known musicians such as Selena Gomez, PLUS1 kicks off text giving campaign with Qgiv’s Mobile Suite.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLUS1, a nonprofit that gives artists a platform to support causes they and their fans care about, has established a COVID-19 relief fund to support musicians, music industry workers, and at-risk populations impacted by the coronavirus. Individuals are encouraged to donate to the COVID-19 relief fund via text now or during the Facebook Live concert, Human to Human, on April 11 from noon to midnight EST.

“Qgiv is honored to work with PLUS1 during this unprecedented time,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “Our text-to-donate tools are designed to make fundraising simple and empower donors to support the causes they care about the most, even when they can’t attend an event in person. PLUS1’s usage of text fundraising is a great example of how nonprofits can incorporate virtual tools into their overall fundraising strategy and continue impacting their communities in spite of social distancing and stay-at-home policies.”

By texting PLUS1h2h to 50155, supporters can donate to PLUS1’s COVID-19 relief fund from the palms of their hands via Qgiv’s Mobile Suite Platform. All proceeds from the event will benefit PLUS1's COVID-19 Relief Fund working in conjunction with MusiCares and Sweet Relief.

“The need created by the coronavirus is urgent,” said PLUS1 COO and co-founder, Matt Yasecko. “With livestreaming and digital fundraising tools such as Qgiv’s Mobile Suite, we can begin to address that need immediately and safely—from the comfort of our own homes and studios.”

To learn more about the Human to Human benefit concert visit https://www.humantohuman.watch/. To learn more about Qgiv’s digital fundraising tools, including Mobile Suite, request a demo here: https://www.qgiv.com/text-to-donate.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 4,000 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. No long-term contracts, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform, peer-to-peer software, and the Facebook fundraiser integration visit www.qgiv.com.

About PLUS1: PLUS1 is a leading non-profit organization that mobilizes cultural leaders and their fans to bring visibility, awareness and funding for social and environmental justice. To date, they have engaged over 150 artists and festivals, including Arcade Fire, Beck, Cage The Elephant, Macklemore, One Republic, St. Vincent, Chrvches, Flume, Zedd, Lykke Li, and The National, unlocked $9Million for 250 spectacularly effective organizations, and catalyzed millions of fans to take action - registering to vote, volunteering locally, advocating for change with local representatives, and directly funding highly effective and worthy organizations. www.PLUS1.org

