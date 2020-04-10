Important Update for Saia, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today announced the change in location of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The update was also announced in Saia, Inc.’s April 10, 2020 DEFA14A filing.



Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders and other meeting participants, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/242093155, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card or the notice you previously received. You will also be required to enter a password for the meeting, which is SAIA2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, you are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 4, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your stock in connection with the Annual Meeting. While it is not necessary if you have submitted your proxy in advance, you may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the virtual meeting.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people nationwide. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saiacorp.com.

CONTACT:

Saia, Inc.

Investor Relations

investors@saia.com

770.232.4088



